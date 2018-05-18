Prostitute accused of killing man over money for sexual services sentenced to 30 years

An alleged prostitute who fatally shot a man in the head at a Columbia motel in 2016 was sentenced in court on Friday, Columbia Police say.

Natila J. Tucker received a 30-year sentence – 25 years for a murder charge and 5 years for a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Back on May 8, 2016, investigators said Tucker and the victim, Tyron Donoven Jackson, 25, were arguing and fighting about money for sexual services at the Coronet Motel when Tucker shot Jackson in the head. Tucker than stole the victim’s car and fled the scene. Officers say she was also found with personal items belonging to the victim.

Tucker was initially charged with murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. She pled guilty to an involuntary manslaughter in addition to the possession charge.

She was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

