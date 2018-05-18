Senior guard decides not to transfer, will finish career with Ga - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Senior guard decides not to transfer, will finish career with Gamecocks

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore gets pressure on Alabama in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore gets pressure on Alabama in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who initially planned to play her last year of eligibility at a different school, has changed her mind and will return to the Gamecocks for her last college season.

Cuevas-Moore missed the 2017-2018 season with a knee injury, maintaining her final year of eligibility despite graduating in May. She will be one of three returning seniors to the team with the Gamecocks roster sitting at 13 players. 

"Bianca and I have had our ups and downs, but my love for her has never wavered," head coach Dawn Staley said. "She is a fan favorite and a favorite of mine; and her return to our program is a reflection of her love for South Carolina, her teammates, and her coaches. I am excited that I get to coach her for another season, and I know that Gamecock Nation is equally excited to see her back in action at Colonial Life Arena."

Cuevas-Moore has averaged 6.9 points per game in her USC career and has had 27 games of 10 or more points. She will compete with six other guards on the roster, including graduate transfer Nelly Perry from Clemson and freshman Destanni Henderson.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly