Scammers using official Newberry County names and numbers to trick citizens

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens to be wary of calls you may receive from scammers claiming to be deputies or members of the Clerk of Courts office.

NCSO says that scammers have been using legitimate phone numbers and names from county offices to fool citizens into purchasing cash cards or gift cards from retail establishments and gas stations to pay fines related to fake court appearances that the scammers allege the victims missed.

"Law enforcement or Court Officials would not call a person on the phone and demand payment and certainly not with gift cards or cash cards," according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

NCSO advises that if you receive one of these calls and you're unsure about the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call the agencies directly and ask to speak to officials — do not call the number back that called you.

Foster advises that everyone should check with local authorities before sending any money for any reason.

NCSO is investigating the scam.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

