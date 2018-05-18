Over 30 children evacuated from flooded out daycare in Orangebur - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Over 30 children evacuated from flooded out daycare in Orangeburg

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Flash flooding in Orangeburg County caused a daycare there to be shut down after more than 30 children were rescued from rising flood waters.

Kids in Motion Daycare on Russell Street had to be evacuated around 10:30 a.m. after heavy rains drenched the area. Normally, the daycare stays open until 6 p.m.

The daycare could be closed for the next several days -- maybe even all of next week so the building can be completely dried out.

The property manager says around 35 children between the ages of one and four were removed from the building and taken to a nearby office until their parents were able to pick them up. He says once the rain started, the flooding came soon after.

"Rain started coming down and then all of a sudden it started flooding," Douglass Jennings, the property manager said. "We maybe had, at least, about where I'm standing now, at least about four or five feet of water and the daycare had a little bit of water on the inside."

The property manager says the children were only displaced for about an hour and by that time all of the parents had arrived.

He says he's not sure just yet how much damage was done, and they likely won't know until the building is completely dried out.

