Missing 2-year-old Camden girl found safe, parents arrested

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Missing 2-year-old Dakota Ray has been found. (Camden Police) Missing 2-year-old Dakota Ray has been found. (Camden Police)
William Ray. (Source: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office) William Ray. (Source: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
Jessica Ray. (Source: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office) Jessica Ray. (Source: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA (WIS) -

A 2-year-old Camden girl who was taken from the state by her parents labeled as "heavy into meth" has been found safe.

Missing 2-year-old Dakota Ray has been located and is currently safe in child protective custody in the state of Iowa. Her parents William Ray, 44, and Jessica Ray, 36, have been arrested on unrelated charges and are in law enforcement custody.

The Camden Police Department, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, SLED Fusion Center and Richland County/Live PD worked together on the case. 

"We send our sincere thanks to ALL citizens that shared our story on social media and called in with tips (With extra CHEERS to North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa!). You have been our eyes and ears and Dakota would not have been located without you!" Camden police said. 

It is unclear when the Rays will be extradited back to South Carolina. 

