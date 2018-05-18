Truck carrying 'fluid chicken parts' overturns, causing I-20WB ramp closure

An overturned sumi truck has closed the I-20WB ramp from Sunset Blvd. (WIS)

An overturned semi truck carrying fluid chicken parts has closed the Westbound ramp from Sunset Blvd. to Interstate 20, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The accident happened near Exit 61 around 9 a.m. Officials say cleanup could take several hours.

UPDATE - The westbound ramp to I-20 from Sunset Blvd. will be closed several hours for an overturned semi trailer. Please seek an alternate route to access I-20 westbound. pic.twitter.com/mQCzXQQ7iL — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 18, 2018

Expect delays in this area as crews work to clear the scene. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Seek an alternate route to access I-20 WB until the roadway is clear. All lanes of Sunset Blvd. are open at this time as the overturned semi and trailer are on the ramp only.

