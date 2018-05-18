Lanes back open after crash on Huger St. snaps power pole, busts water main

Crews are responding to a crash on Huger St. (WIS)

Crews responded to a crash at Huger and Taylor Streets early Friday morning.

The crash snapped a power pole and busted a water main. All lanes are now back open to traffic.

There are possible injuries from the accident. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

There are currently no reported power outages due to the power pole damage.

The crash is under investigation.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.