Kershaw County School Board names selects new superintendent

In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the Kershaw County School Board selected Dr. William (Shane) Robbins to be the new superintendent.

Robbins will replace Dr. Frank Morgan who will be retiring in June after holding the office for just over a decade.

“This was a difficult decision because we had such outstanding finalists, but Dr. Robbins has the vision and experience to build on our successes and take us to the next level,” said KCSB Chairman Dr. James Smith. “His passion and commitment to excellence are inspiring. The school board thanks everyone who has been of assistance to us in this process and looks forward to welcoming Dr. Robbins and his family to Kershaw County.”

Dr. Robbins is currently the superintendent of Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation in Fontville, Indiana.

