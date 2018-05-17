Missing SC 2-year-old taken by parents spotted in Iowa, may be i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing SC 2-year-old taken by parents spotted in Iowa, may be in Minnesota

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
This 2-year-old child is missing and is believed to be in the unlawful custody of her parents who were set to be separated from the child by DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department) This 2-year-old child is missing and is believed to be in the unlawful custody of her parents who were set to be separated from the child by DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department)
William Ray, the missing child's father, went missing with the child when the child's uncle dropped him and the child off at a DSS office. (Source: Camden Police Department) William Ray, the missing child's father, went missing with the child when the child's uncle dropped him and the child off at a DSS office. (Source: Camden Police Department)
Jessica Ray, the missing child's mother, is believed to be in possession of the missing child illegally in defiance of an ex parte order from Kershaw County DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department) Jessica Ray, the missing child's mother, is believed to be in possession of the missing child illegally in defiance of an ex parte order from Kershaw County DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department)
A 2-year-old Camden girl who was taken from the state by her parents labeled as "heavy into meth" have been spotted in the Midwest, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Dakota was last seen on April 15, 2018. She is believed to be in the company of her father, William Ray, 44, and her mother, Jessica Ray, 36. 

Dakota Ray was set to be taken into DSS custody when her parents, Jessica Louise Ray and William Eugene Ray, absconded with the child. The parents are not to be in custody of the child based on an "ex parte" order that DSS received. 

Media reports state that Dakota and her parents recently seen at a Le Mars, IA doctor's office, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The trio was spotted on May 14 at a gas station in Marshall, MN, and may still be in the state. 

On April 12, Kershaw County Department of Social Services was called to a scene and completed a safety plan with William and the uncle of the missing child. The child was set to remain with the uncle while DSS completed their investigation. 

On April 16, the child's uncle dropped the missing child and William off at the DSS office and went to grab some food. The incident report says that William had convinced the uncle that DSS was going to relinquish custody of the child back to William. When the uncle returned, William was gone and the child was gone. 

On April 17, William Ray was spotted inside a North Carolina gas station. On April 18, the parents were spotted in Georgetown, KY. 

The trio may be traveling in a 1996 beige Ford Aerostar Van with South Carolina license plates LMU173.

If you have any information about the abduction of Dakota Ray or the whereabouts of William and Jessica Ray you are asked the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6025 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC (274-6372).

