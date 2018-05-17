Deputies: Suspect sought for punching man, stealing vehicle - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Suspect sought for punching man, stealing vehicle

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a man wanted for assaulting a man at a convenience store and stealing his vehicle. 

According to officials, the victim was approached by a man on April 1 at a convenience store located on the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Road. The suspect asked the victim for money. The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money and to stop bothering everyone in the store. The suspect because angry and punched the victim in the face rendering him unconscious.

Shortly after assaulting the victim, the suspect stole the man’s 2016 Chevy Silverado. The truck is burgundy with SC license tag MEB722.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

