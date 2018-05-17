Arrest made in murder of Lower Richland High student killed in s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Arrest made in murder of Lower Richland High student killed in shooting over 'dispute'

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Shytori Davenport (Source: Richland County) Shytori Davenport (Source: Richland County)
Amon Rice, 17, was killed in a meeting near a Hopkins church in an effort to settle a "dispute," deputies said. (Source: Lateas Means) Amon Rice, 17, was killed in a meeting near a Hopkins church in an effort to settle a "dispute," deputies said. (Source: Lateas Means)
HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in a case that saw a young man killed outside of a church in Hopkins over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's department, Shytori Nikia Davenport, 21, stands charged with murder and weapons possession in connection with the death of Amon Rice, 17.

Rice, a Lower Richland High School student-athlete, was one of the people shot in the May 12 incident after deputies believe several people made arrangements to meet on Greenlake Drive to settle a dispute.

The relationship between Rice and others that were involved is not known at this time. 

Richland District 1 released a statement on Amon Rice saying in part:

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the family of Lower Richland High School student Amon Rice, who passed away Saturday…Please keep Amon’s family, friends and the students, faculty, and staff at Lower Richland in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

