SC kangaroo escapes again, making us wonder if it's the greatest - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC kangaroo escapes again, making us wonder if it's the greatest escape artist of all time

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The kangaroo, spotted here, is owned by a man in McCormick County. (Source: McCormick County Sheriff's Office) The kangaroo, spotted here, is owned by a man in McCormick County. (Source: McCormick County Sheriff's Office)
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Just when you thought it was safe to traverse the rural roads of McCormick County once again, emergency services officials say the kangaroo that made a daring escape Tuesday morning escaped again.

The marsupial, which escaped from his pen and hopped all the way to Highway 28 near the Georgia state line, managed to get out again Thursday morning, according to McCormick County Emergency Services.

Luckily, the little thing managed to be captured once again and is back home safely. 

According to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, the 'roo's owner is licensed, bonded, and insured to own the Australia-based animal.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

