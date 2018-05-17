RCSD: Woman charged in the weekend murder of estranged husband

Rhonda James, 38, was arrested Tuesday at her Smith Street home and charged in the May 12 shooting death of her estranged husband, Joseph Lanard James, 44. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The sheriff's department says a Richland County woman has been arrested in the shooting death of her estranged husband.

Joseph James died at the scene. No motive was given for the shooting.

Rhonda James is detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

