Second suspect identified in officer-involved shooting; 'Armed a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Second suspect identified in officer-involved shooting; 'Armed and dangerous' man who caused SCSU lockdown arrested

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Derian James (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Derian James (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
17-year-old Najquan Hampton is now in custody. (OCSO) 17-year-old Najquan Hampton is now in custody. (OCSO)
An "armed and dangerous" suspect has been taken into custody after the pursuit placed South Carolina State University on lockdown Thursday morning.

The school's lockdown has been lifted. But another suspect is now being sought by law enforcement. 

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Najquan Hampton was wanted in connection with a confrontation that happened early Thursday. SCSU's alert system sent a warning to students of the shooting suspect in the area around 7:45 a.m.

Hampton is facing six counts of attempted murder and was denied bond.

The message from University officials advised students of a campus community shelter in place and that US Marshals were in pursuit of a shooting suspect around Coleman and Jamison streets. Hampton was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to officials. 

Students from nearby Robert E. Howard Middle School were transported from the building and taken to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High as a precaution. The assistant principal at Howard Middle said this was a first, but he and his staff were prepared. 

"It’s necessary that we don’t wait until incidents take place to come up with a plan," said Dr. Derrick James. "You have to have a plan in place and our district office has worked closely with every school to make certain we are well-prepared for intruders.”

A second suspect is being sought for allegedly shooting at arresting officers, according to Thom Berry with the State Law Enforcement Division. When deputies attempted to arrest Hampton, another suspect shot at officers. No law enforcement officers were injured, but the search is now on for that suspect. 

According to officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is Derian James. Deputies say James stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 120 pounds. 

If you have seen James or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

