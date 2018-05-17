Trotter Rd. back open after collision

A collision in Richland County has blocked Trotters Rd to traffic. (WIS)

Trotter Road at Kelford Drive in Richland County is back open after a collision early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.

There were reported injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.