Lexington Town Council candidates to take questions from the public

Candidates for the Lexington Town Council will be asked questions at a public forum Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

The Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center will host a public forum for candidates of the Lexington Town Council special election May 17.

Jeremy Addy, Bennett Casto, Todd Lyle, other dignitaries will be asked questions from 6-7:30 p.m.

All questions must be submitted prior to the event. Because of time limitations within the program, some questions may not be answered.

Questions for the candidates may be submitted here at the town forum's website.

