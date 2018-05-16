Three Newberry County churches burglarized, suspects sought

Deputies are looking for community assistance in the investigation of three burglaries that happened at Newberry County churches in the Pomaria area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morris Chapel, and St. James A.M.E. church were all burglarized when, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the suspects forced their way into the church and took electronics, food, and small amounts of money. The total value is still being determined by law enforcement.

"This is a heinous crime," Sheriff Lee Foster said. "I was raised and still believe that churches are both sacred and holy and to break into and steal from them is to steal directly from God. We will make every effort to apprehend and prosecute the person(s) responsible for this crime and I stand convinced that the God who never slumbers or sleeps has seen and is at work as well."

There is no description of the vehicles or suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.