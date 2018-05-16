Missing Blythewood man found dead

A 20-year-old Blythewood man who went missing on Monday was found dead Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Micah Meisner was found dead approximately a mile away from his home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, there is no suspicion of foul play. Meisner was noted as requiring daily medication that he went without on Tuesday. There is no word, yet, on the lack of medication being the contributing factor to his death.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.