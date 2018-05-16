SCDC arrests woman attempting to introduce tobacco, other contra - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC arrests woman attempting to introduce tobacco, other contraband, into Lieber Correctional

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shovonna Whiteside is facing criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband charges after being arrested at Lieber Correctional. (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections) Shovonna Whiteside is facing criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband charges after being arrested at Lieber Correctional. (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)
RIDGEVILLE, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections arrested a woman attempting to introduce contraband into Lieber Correctional Institution during visitation.

Shavonna Viola Whiteside was reportedly attempting to introduce tobacco and other contraband, according to SCDC. 

Whiteside is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

