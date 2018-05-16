SC man arrested for making shooting threat towards KY high school graduation

Felix Martinez faces a terroristic threatening felony charge in Kentucky and a weapons charge in Columbia after making a threat to shoot everyone at a KY high school graduation. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A Columbia man has been arrested after allegedly making a shooting threat via text message towards a Kentucky high school graduation that was set to take place on Saturday.

Felix Martinez, 34, lives in Columbia, but texted a threat to a KY high school student that he has reportedly known for five years. The threat stated that Martinez was going to come to the graduation and shoot everyone, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The principal of Harlan High School in Harlan, KY, informed KSP of the threat and KSP partnered with a fugitive task force entity in Columbia to locate Martinez and take him into custody at his workplace.

Martinez is facing a weapons charge in Richland County along with a terroristic threatening 2nd felony charge in Harlan County in Kentucky. He is currently housed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is awaiting extradition.

