PGA golfer and his mother allegedly assaulted by wife angered by 'loser' husband's poor play

The wife of a South Carolina native and PGA golfer was briefly jailed last weekend after she allegedly attacked her husband and mother-in-law during a domestic dispute that started after he missed the final round of a PGA tournament.

Krista Conley Glover, the wife of Lucas Glover, was arrested by St. John's County Sheriff's deputies on charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence on May 12 at a Ponte Verda, FL rental residence.

The incident report says the altercation started after Lucas Glover, 38, missed the final round of last weekend's PGA tournament. Glover shot a third-round 78 in a did not finish to miss the final round of the Players Championship.

The report states Glover's wife berated him on his poor play and injured his right arm during the alleged attack.

In the initial argument, Krista, 36, called her husband a "loser" and another derogatory name because of his poor play and yelled at him in front of their two children and his mother.

Lucas also told responding deputies that Krista "had been drinking throughout the day." After she put their children to bed, she returned to their previous argument prior to the attack.

When his mother, Hershey H. Glover, attempted to intervene and stop Krista, she attacked her mother-in-law. The report says both of her arms had lacerations and she was struck in the chest.

Lucas agreed to complete a written statement but became "irrational" once Krista was placed in handcuffs. The report says he attempted to then change his statement. He then refused to give a written statement. It continues to say that Krista and the arresting deputy struggled to get her into the patrol car.

"Krista proceeded to wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car preventing the lower half of her [sic] body from entering the vehicle," the report says. "By pushing and pulling...[deputies] were eventually able to get Krista placed in the back seat of the patrol car."

After that, she began screaming and kicking the door of the patrol car. As she was taken to jail, Lucas again told deputies, in front of Krista's father who arrived at the scene, that she berates him each time he plays a poor round and how he needs to "fire everyone" and "how he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again."

"Lucas stated he was tired of all the altercations and couldn't take it anymore," the report says. "After talking with Lucas and Krista's father, Lucas continued changing his story and how no physical altercations occurred."

Following her arrest, Krista's cuffs were loosened after a complaint and she became unsecured in the car but was re-cuffed. She also berated the arresting deputies, the report details.

"While en route to jail, she stated: 'Wait until the [PGA] tour hears about this - you will lose your job' 'this is why cops get shot in the face' and 'Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be [expletive] fired over this.'"

The arrest report says there were no apparent injuries to Krista Lucas. Neither party pressed formal charges against her.

Krista was released from jail on May 13 on $2,500 bond and pled not guilty to the charges, court records show. Her next court date is May 31.

You can read the full incident report here:

Following the incident, Lucas tweeted a statement Tuesday saying:

On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettable, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.

Lucas Glover is originally from, SC and attended Clemson University. He and Krista were married in 2012. Glover, who has been on the PGA Tour since 2001, has 3 PGA Tour victories and is currently ranked 95th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

In a statement to WIS, a PGA Tour spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account. Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time."

