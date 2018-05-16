Lexington One parents: Your data may have been compromised, district officials say

Lexington One parents were informed late Tuesday night that a web portal used to access student information may have been compromised.

According to a letter sent by Lexington One chief communications officer Mary Beth Hill, district officials believe there was a possible hack that accessed staff and student data through PowerSchool.

As a result, parents are being asked to change their passwords to access the system as part of an "aggressive approach" to stave off any potential data compromise.

"This will enable us to protect you and your information while law enforcement and our Information Technology Office continue this investigation," Hill wrote in the letter.

Hill said an unnamed law enforcement is also helping with the investigation.

