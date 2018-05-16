8-year-old giraffe born at Riverbanks Zoo dies in accident at Zoo Atlanta

A giraffe that was originally born at Riverbanks Zoo, Zuberi, died at Zoo Atlanta May 14.

Zoo officials say that Zuberi was at the zoo’s giraffe building, an area very familiar to him and the other members of his herd, when his neck became wedged in a small space in a metal railing.

He had been observed by members of his care team just moments before the incident. The Animal Care Team responded immediately, with the Veterinary Team and large-mammal animal care specialists on the scene, but Zuberi died very shortly after.

Zoo Atlanta is deeply saddened to announce that Zuberi, an adult male giraffe, died yesterday afternoon. Read more here: https://t.co/fIUQIjR58a pic.twitter.com/HaI61BKlic — Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) May 15, 2018

Born February 13, 2010, at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Zuberi arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 2014.

“The Zoo Atlanta family, and especially those animal care team members who are with the giraffes daily, are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic and unexpected loss. Zuberi showed no signs of injury, illness or distress in the moments prior to this event,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions. “Our Animal Care and Veterinary Teams responded to the emergency right away, but despite their immediate and heroic efforts, were not able to save Zuberi.”

The official cause of Zuberi’s death will not be known until after the completion of a necropsy, or the animal equivalent of an autopsy. Results will be available within coming weeks.

Safety checks on all animal areas are part of Zoo Atlanta’s regular daily procedures, and the Zoo Atlanta teams are thoroughly reviewing the areas used by the giraffes. The other members of Zuberi’s herd, adult male giraffes Abu, 12, Etana, 6, and Isooba, 6, are behaving normally following the loss of their herd member and do not have access to the area where the incident occurred.

“Zuberi was an important part of the giraffe herd and a special individual,” Murphy said. “We share the heartbreak of this event with the animal care professionals who knew him best and with our Veterinary Team, as well as our admiration for their outstanding commitment to Zuberi and to all the animals in our care.”

He was known for both his role within the herd and for his training relationships with his care team.

