Multiple games delayed due to rainy weather

Multiple sports games were delayed or canceled due to the rainy weather this week.

Tuesday night's home baseball game for University of South Carolina against USC Upstate was canceled because of the rainy weather.

The game will not be made up.

If you bought a ticket to this game, you can exchange it for any game next season except for the game against Clemson.

Some other play-off games were postponed because of the weather as well. Game two of the five state championship series will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Dorman hosting River Bluff.

River Bluff leads the best of three series one-nothing. The 4-A championship series will also be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Chapin hosting Airport. Chapin leads that series one nothing.

The SCISA 3-A softball state championship series was also postponed until Wednesday afternoon. They'll start at 6 p.m. with Cardinal Newman hosting Wilson Hall.

Wilson Hall leads the series one-nothing.

