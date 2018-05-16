Richland One students honored for completing 'CATE Program' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland One students honored for completing 'CATE Program'

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Nearly 500 Richland One students who completed the career and technology education program will be honored on Wednesday. 

There are several programs offered at district schools and the Heyward Career and Technology Center in the program referred to as "CATE."

The areas of study include diesel technology, cosmetology, engineering, construction, culinary arts, sports medicine, health science, welding and many more. The program allows students to get hands-on, real world experience that give them an edge in getting a job or going to college.

Students can also get college credit, take part in internships and receive certifications while in high school.

"I could be sitting at my home school and be learning about the theory of the production, or I can actually go out and put what I've learned to good use. And I feel like that experience is kind of what gives you the one up when you enter into the real world," said student Winston Rogers, who completed the program. 

"For me I like hands-on stuff, so I'm actually learning, actually doing it, seeing it being done and then I get a chance to actually go in and do it myself. I think it would help everybody. It would benefit them a lot. Especially if they have a class that they want to take, then they can really like improve them if they are going to go to college for what they are studying," said student Tanari Little who also completed the program.

The students will be honored at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Medallion Conference Center on Garners Ferry Road.

