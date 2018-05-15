Stricter rules in place for bars to get permits to remain open past 2 a.m.

The ordinance to close Five Points bar is off the table right now, but could resurface soon as both sides continue to debate merits. (Source: WIS)

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to put in place an ordinance that makes it harder for bars to receive permits to remain open past 2 a.m.

According to Mayor Steve Benjamin, while bars can continue to get permits, the new rules will be stricter with heavier fines and stricter penalties. An amendment added in will force greater code enforcement of bars currently in possession of permits.

The vote came after months of debate on possibly preventing bars from being open beyond 2 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.