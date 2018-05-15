FBI and DOJ agents visiting VC Summer site this week

According to the Office of Regulatory Staff, the Department of Justice along with 16-19 FBI agents will be visiting the V.C. Summer site this week.

While the ORS had no additional information on their visit, the V.C. Summer site of the failed nuclear project surrounding the bills to lower rate payments by SCE&G customers has been under scrutiny by local investigators and may have drawn the ire of federal investigators.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

