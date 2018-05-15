20-year-old in Blythewood missing, in need of medication

Micah Meisner, 20, has been missing from his Blythewood home since Monday night when he left on foot. He requires daily medication and has been without it since. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are searching for a 20-year-old Blythewood man that left his Chester Road home on foot Monday and has not been seen since.

Micah Meisner is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, white shorts and black tennis shoes. He is listed at 5'10" and around 155 pounds.

RCSD says that Meisner is prescribed medication that he has to take daily and is currently without that medication.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.