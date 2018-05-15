Inmate stabbed eight times in Lee Correctional riot went unaided - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Inmate stabbed eight times in Lee Correctional riot went unaided for hours, according to new lawsuit

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A new lawsuit naming the South Carolina Department of Corrections as the defendant has been filed, alleging SCDC's complacency and mismanagement enabled inmates to stab him at least eight times and left him wounded and bleeding for hours without assistance during April's riot at Lee Correctional Institute.

Reakwon Watson, an inmate housed in Lee Correctional Institute, filed the suit Monday morning and says within it that SCDC failed to provide "adequate and/or specific number of properly trained security guards at numerous locations throughout the facility." Watson was inside the F-3 Unit, which the suit cites as being filled with the "most violent offenders."

The lawsuit also alleges that a "large percentage" of the population either carried or had access to weapons that included makeshift knives with which to inflict physical harm. The lawsuit cites SCDC policies, saying that all inmates were required to be under direct supervision and there should have been at least one correctional officer present in each wing of each unit 24 hours per day, but Watson alleges that there was only one officer working both wings of the F-3 unit. 

Watson says that all of the interior doors, which includes the cell and wing doors, were unlocked, allowing inmates to move from wing to wing. This led to Watson being stabbed at least eight times all over his body, according to the lawsuit. The inmates that attacked Watson moved on to attack other inmates, Watson alleges, and Watson was left to bleed, calling for help for several hours before SCDC and SLED officers were able to regain control of the unit and render medical attention. 

The lawsuit seeks damages for actual and consequential damages, the costs of this action, and for such other and "further relief as this Court deems just and proper." 

You can view the lawsuit in its entirety below:

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:18 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:14:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly