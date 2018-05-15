LCSD: 'Suspicious vehicle' report leads to stolen vehicle pursuit, 1 in custody

The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Givens, eventually ran a stop sign and over a tire deflation device during the chase. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A man has been arrested after he led Lexington County deputies on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to Lee Witt Road just before noon Tuesday in response to a suspicious vehicle. The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Givens, eventually ran a stop sign and over a tire deflation device during the chase.

He traveled a few more miles before eventually pulling over at the Auto Zone on Highway 321 North and was arrested.

Following his arrest, it was uncovered that the vehicle he was driving was stolen earlier Tuesday from the 2600 block of South Lake Drive.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Givens has been charged with expected to include failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, driving under suspicion and possession of a stolen vehicle.

