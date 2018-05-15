LCSD: 'Suspicious vehicle' report leads to stolen vehicle pursui - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD: 'Suspicious vehicle' report leads to stolen vehicle pursuit, 1 in custody

The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Givens, eventually ran a stop sign and over a tire deflation device during the chase. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Givens, eventually ran a stop sign and over a tire deflation device during the chase. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man has been arrested after he led Lexington County deputies on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday morning. 

Deputies were called to Lee Witt Road just before noon Tuesday in response to a suspicious vehicle. The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Givens, eventually ran a stop sign and over a tire deflation device during the chase. 

He traveled a few more miles before eventually pulling over at the Auto Zone on Highway 321 North and was arrested. 

Following his arrest, it was uncovered that the vehicle he was driving was stolen earlier Tuesday from the 2600 block of South Lake Drive. 

No one was injured and no property was damaged. 

Givens has been charged with expected to include failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, driving under suspicion and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly