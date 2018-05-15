Columbia police investigating armed bank robbery

Columbia Police accuse this man of robbing the First Citizens Bank on Main Street on May 15. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

First Citizens Bank on Main Street was victimized by an armed robbery on May 15. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a First Citizens Bank on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

Armed robbery at 6824 Main Street around 2:30 p.m. No injuries. It's believed that the suspect demanded $ before leaving in a vehicle. Call @MidlandsCrime with tips. pic.twitter.com/L0Ll7XhXrQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 15, 2018

According to investigators, the suspect demanded money before leaving in a vehicle. There are no injuries associated with the crime.

#CPDInvestigates | Here's a surveillance picture of the man accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank at 6824 N. Main Street. Citizens who recognize him should contact @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/IaJLSzJc82 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 15, 2018

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.