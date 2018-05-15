Family of SC Army wife who filed wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines to appear on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines. (Source: The Starks Family)

The family of a South Carolina woman who died after suddenly falling ill on an American Airlines flight in 2016 will appear on Megyn Kelly TODAY this week.

Chris and Tina Starks, the parents of Brittany Oswell, will appear on the show Thursday with family attorney Brad Cranshaw to discuss their wrongful death lawsuit against the airline.

The Starks and Brittany's husband, Cory, filed the lawsuit earlier this year. The lawsuit states that after Brittany fell ill during an American Airlines flight from Honolulu to Houston, TX on April 15, 2016, flight attendants and pilots did not do enough to help her.

The lawsuit claims a doctor on the flight advised crews to make an emergency landing, but the family says no such landing was made and the flight continued to its destination. She never regained consciousness and spent three days on total life support at Baylor Medical Center.

On April 18, 2016, the doctor diagnosed Brittany with no brain activity, she was removed from life support and declared dead. Her cause of death was stated as acute massive pulmonary embolism and cardiogenic shock.

MORE: SC family attorney says wrongful death lawsuit addresses why the captain did not land flight for a sick patient

Her parents and husband sued American Airlines for negligence for failing to divert the plane, among other things, which they allege ultimately caused Brittany’s untimely death. They are seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for severe emotional distress, anxiety, grief, and sorrow.

In a statement given on April 25, American Airlines said: "We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint."

When asked via email whether they had any additional comment, a spokesperson said they had nothing further to add.

You can see the full lawsuit here.

Megyn Kelly TODAY airs at 9 a.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.