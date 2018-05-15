Family of SC Army wife who filed wrongful death lawsuit against - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Family of SC Army wife who filed wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines to appear on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines. (Source: The Starks Family) The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines. (Source: The Starks Family)
(Source: The family of Brittany Oswell) (Source: The family of Brittany Oswell)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The family of a South Carolina woman who died after suddenly falling ill on an American Airlines flight in 2016 will appear on Megyn Kelly TODAY this week. 

Chris and Tina Starks, the parents of Brittany Oswell, will appear on the show Thursday with family attorney Brad Cranshaw to discuss their wrongful death lawsuit against the airline. 

The Starks and Brittany's husband, Cory, filed the lawsuit earlier this year. The lawsuit states that after Brittany fell ill during an American Airlines flight from Honolulu to Houston, TX on April 15, 2016, flight attendants and pilots did not do enough to help her.

The lawsuit claims a doctor on the flight advised crews to make an emergency landing, but the family says no such landing was made and the flight continued to its destination. She never regained consciousness and spent three days on total life support at Baylor Medical Center.

On April 18, 2016, the doctor diagnosed Brittany with no brain activity, she was removed from life support and declared dead. Her cause of death was stated as acute massive pulmonary embolism and cardiogenic shock.

MORE: SC family attorney says wrongful death lawsuit addresses why the captain did not land flight for a sick patient

Her parents and husband sued American Airlines for negligence for failing to divert the plane, among other things, which they allege ultimately caused Brittany’s untimely death. They are seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for severe emotional distress, anxiety, grief, and sorrow.

In a statement given on April 25, American Airlines said: "We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint."

When asked via email whether they had any additional comment, a spokesperson said they had nothing further to add. 

You can see the full lawsuit here. 

Megyn Kelly TODAY airs at 9 a.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly