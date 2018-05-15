Deputy uninjured after crashing cruiser during a pursuit late Mo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputy uninjured after crashing cruiser during a pursuit late Monday, LCSD says

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A deputy is OK following a single-vehicle crash Monday night during a pursuit, a spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed.  (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter) A deputy is OK following a single-vehicle crash Monday night during a pursuit, a spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed.  (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A deputy is OK following a single-vehicle crash Monday night during a pursuit, a spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed. 

The deputy attempted to stop a car, described as a brown early-2000s Chevrolet Impala with a black rear bumper, for an equipment violation just before midnight in the 600 block of Edmund Highway. 

The suspect did not slow down for the deputy after he turned on his blue lights. The pursuit eventually ended just past the intersection of Old Orangeburg and Pleasant View roads. 

After the collision, the deputy was able to walk away from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

The suspect was not apprehended and left the scene. The vehicle he was driving did not have a license plate. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

If you have any information the suspect's vehicle or the driver, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly