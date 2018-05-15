Deputy uninjured after crashing cruiser during a pursuit late Monday, LCSD says

A deputy is OK following a single-vehicle crash Monday night during a pursuit, a spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

A deputy is OK following a single-vehicle crash Monday night during a pursuit, a spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The deputy attempted to stop a car, described as a brown early-2000s Chevrolet Impala with a black rear bumper, for an equipment violation just before midnight in the 600 block of Edmund Highway.

The suspect did not slow down for the deputy after he turned on his blue lights. The pursuit eventually ended just past the intersection of Old Orangeburg and Pleasant View roads.

After the collision, the deputy was able to walk away from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect was not apprehended and left the scene. The vehicle he was driving did not have a license plate.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

If you have any information the suspect's vehicle or the driver, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

