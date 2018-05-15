RCSD clears scene of suspicious bags on Forest Drive, no threats discovered

The two bags were spotted along the 5200 block of Forest Drive. Witnesses say they noticed two unattended duffle bags and then called authorities. (Source: Todd Wagstaff)

Traffic along Forest Drive is now flowing after deputies were called to check out a suspicious bag.

The two bags were spotted in the 5200 block of Forest Drive. Witnesses say they noticed two unattended duffel bags and called authorities.

An explosion was heard after authorities arrived and assessed the scene. Officials confirmed that the large duffel bags in question were located next to a phone junction box. The bags contained only clothes and personal electronics.

Deputies have since cleared the scene. There is no word of injuries.

