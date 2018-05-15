Raccoon potentially exposes one Lexington County person to rabies

Raccoon potentially exposes one Lexington County person to rabie - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A raccoon potentially exposed a Lexington County woman to rabies.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person in Lexington County has potentially been exposed to rabies from a raccoon.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday that one person was referred to their health care provider after potentially being exposed to rabies by a raccoon.

Exposure to the raccoon occurred near the City of Lexington. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's lab for testing on May 11 and was confirmed to have rabies.

According to DHEC, This raccoon is the second animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2018. There have been 27 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year. In 2017, five of the 63 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," Director of DHEC Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division David Vaughan said. 

Keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and your pets from this fatal disease, according to DHEC.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator," Vaughan said.

If you think you may have been exposed to an animal infected with rabies, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to your local DHEC Bureau of Environmental Health Services (BEHS) office during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM).

To report a bite or exposure on holidays and/or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number (888) 847-0902.

