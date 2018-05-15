'I thought dispatch was joking': SC sheriff's office slammed with calls after kangaroo spotted

The kangaroo, spotted here, is owned by a man in McCormick County. (Source: McCormick County Sheriff's Office)

You clicked that headline thinking, "No way." You also possibly Googled the distance between South Carolina and Australia. At the least, your eyebrow jutted up higher than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's.

But yes, the McCormick County Sheriff's Office dealt with a marsupial in the rural Palmetto State county that even had deputies perplexed.

Dispatchers called a deputy to a part of the rural county on Highway 28 near the Georgia state line early Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. and spotted a kangaroo.

"When you get dispatched to an animal in the road and this is what you find," a Facebook photo caption read.

Yes, that is, indeed, a kangaroo looking like a deer in headlights.

According to the sheriff's office, the animal is not obviously native to the area. However, there is a man who is licensed, bonded, and insured to own it in the county.

Sheriff's officials say the animal got out of his owner's pen and escaped to Highway 28.

The animal's owner was contacted and made arrangements to bring the kangaroo back to his home. The animal was safely returned later Tuesday morning faster than you can say "G'day, mate."

