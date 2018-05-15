'I thought dispatch was joking': SC sheriff's office slammed wit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'I thought dispatch was joking': SC sheriff's office slammed with calls after kangaroo spotted

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The kangaroo, spotted here, is owned by a man in McCormick County. (Source: McCormick County Sheriff's Office) The kangaroo, spotted here, is owned by a man in McCormick County. (Source: McCormick County Sheriff's Office)
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

You clicked that headline thinking, "No way." You also possibly Googled the distance between South Carolina and Australia. At the least, your eyebrow jutted up higher than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's. 

But yes, the McCormick County Sheriff's Office dealt with a marsupial in the rural Palmetto State county that even had deputies perplexed.

Dispatchers called a deputy to a part of the rural county on Highway 28 near the Georgia state line early Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. and spotted a kangaroo.

"When you get dispatched to an animal in the road and this is what you find," a Facebook photo caption read.

Yes, that is, indeed, a kangaroo looking like a deer in headlights.

According to the sheriff's office, the animal is not obviously native to the area. However, there is a man who is licensed, bonded, and insured to own it in the county. 

Sheriff's officials say the animal got out of his owner's pen and escaped to Highway 28.

The animal's owner was contacted and made arrangements to bring the kangaroo back to his home. The animal was safely returned later Tuesday morning faster than you can say "G'day, mate."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly