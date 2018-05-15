Columbia named one of 2018 best places to start a career

Columbia, South Carolina has made the cut for best places to start a career in 2018, according to a new WalletHub report.

With graduation season upon us, the finance site compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 27 key factors of career friendliness such as availability of entry-level jobs and housing affordability.

The South Carolina city placed number 7 out of 10 in the Best Places category. Charleston, South Carolina and Raleigh, North Carolina also made the list.

Worst places to start a career included places such as Detroit, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey.

Best Places to Start a Career:

1. Salt Lake City, UT

2. Orlando, FL

3. Atlanta, GA

4. Charleston, SC

5. Tempe, AZ

6. Austin, TX

7. Columbia, SC

8. Denver, CO

9. Raleigh, NC

10. Grand Rapids, MI

Worst Places to Start a Career:

173. Detroit, MI

174. North Las Vegas, NV

175. Jackson, MS

176. Newport News, VA

177. Montgomery, AL

178. Newark, NJ

179. Hialeah, FL

180. Oxnard, CA

181. Shreveport, LA

182. Santa Clarita, CA

View the full report on the WalletHub website.

