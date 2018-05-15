McMaster to honor new State Troopers, SCHP encourages more to join

Governor Henry McMaster addressed the newest graduating class of South Carolina State Troopers on Tuesday, May 15.

The graduation took place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 2 p.m. and honored 38 new members who will keep South Carolina safe.

Officials are hopeful that this class could be the beginning of retaining members of the force.

Like many departments across the nation, SCHP has faced retention and recruitment issues in the past.

In July, SCHP held a recruiting campaign in hopes of recruiting 55 into the next class. But in December, the agency graduated 39. That brought the total number of Troopers to 784, compared to 800 in July of last year.

According to an April 2017 report, the agency has seen turnover in the hundreds since 2012.

This year, SCHP will attempt to keep those graduation levels up.

To become a State Trooper, you must be at least 21 years old before the first day of basic training. You must also have a high school diploma or GED, a clean driving record, and no criminal record.

The salary for a trainee or trooper is $38,273. Certified Troopers make $42,100. The job includes benefits and Troopers may retire after 27 years of service or by age 55.

