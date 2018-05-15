Three victims identified in Calhoun County head-on crash

Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Calhoun County Monday.

James Counts, 68, Tammy Counts, 48, and Danny Heartless, 21, all died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Calhoun County Coroner.

The accident happened on US 176 around 7:50 p.m. It involved a 2005 Honda Civic and a 1997 Chevy Camaro. The driver of the Camaro lost control and hit the Civic head-on.

James and Tammy Counts were both in the Honda with James driving and Heartless was driving the Camaro.

James was wearing a seatbelt, but because of the extracting of Tammy from the vehicle, they were unable to determine if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time. Heartless was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.