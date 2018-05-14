Drug charge for SC church shooter’s sister reinstated

Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.

Morgan Roof, 18, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds.(Source: WISTV)

Sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof given $5,000 bond, not allowed to return to SC school

The sister of the man charged with fatally shooting nine people at a church in Charleston has had drug charges reinstated in Richland County.

Morgan Roof was arrested in March on weapons and drug charges at A.C. Flora High School. Roof was charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. However, the drug charge was dropped after the prosecuting officer did not appear for Roof’s hearing.

Officials later discovered that the prosecuting officer never received the summons from the Richland County Magistrate because the summons was sent to the wrong Richland County deputy.

The prosecuting officer filed to reopen Roof’s charges. Roof’s attorney did not contest the motion.

Because the weapons charges remained, Roof is still not allowed on campus at A.C. Flora High School.

Morgan Roof's arrest happened nearly three years after her brother, Dylann, was arrested for shooting and killing nine worshippers at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

