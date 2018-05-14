13-year-old charged with shooting at neighbor, neighbor's home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

13-year-old charged with shooting at neighbor, neighbor's home

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
PELION, SC (WIS) -

Deputies have charged a 13-year-old boy with two counts of attempted murder after they say he fired a rifle in the direction of his neighbor and another man in Pelion on Monday.

The unidentified teen ran away and locked himself in a nearby home when deputies arrived, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. He emerged and talked to deputies after a few minutes of negotiations. The boy is also facing charges of shooting into a dwelling. 

“Based on the information deputies gathered at the scene Friday, the young man fired a .22 rifle in the direction of his neighbor, who was outside his home on Bush Berry Road in Pelion,” Koon said. “Witnesses told deputies a man who pulled into the neighbor’s driveway was also shot at. In light of the information the teen shared with us, he was placed under arrest and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.”

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

