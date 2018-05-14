Fifth Circuit Solicitor and challengers field questions at publi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fifth Circuit Solicitor and challengers field questions at public forum

By Caroline Hecker, Reporter
Connect
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his challenger Bryon Gipson fielded questions from constituents during a forum Monday night hosted by the Richland County Democratic Women’s Council.

Johnson, who is seeking his third term, has been embattled in controversy after a citizen watchdog group released thousands of documents detailing alleged questionable spending habits by his staff. Invoices for lavish Christmas parties, exotic trips and alcohol were just a few of the purchases included in the documents.

Gipson, who has served as an attorney and prosecuted cases around the state, said he hopes his work of providing justice in the courtroom will translate into the solicitor’s office if elected.

“For that violent crime, those crimes out there, we will prosecute cases and we will zealously prosecute,” Gipson said. “But prosecuting does not always mean, or at least being in the solicitor's office does not mean looking at numbers and trying to determine how many people you prosecute. Sometimes you have to look at diversionary programs which in our county have been here over 30 years.”

Johnson said his office can take credit for many firsts throughout the county in his seven years in office, including the first veterans court in the state of South Carolina as well as the first juvenile mental health court.

“So we’re always trying to improve on a lot of different things. We still have work to do,” Johnson said. “Truth be told, what I do, and what my office does is tough because you have victims and often time people have been hurt.”

When asked about the allegations of misuse of public money by his office, Johnson said it’s one of the things his office needs to “improve” on.

Marguerite Willis, of Florence, SC, was also in attendance and was invited to speak about her campaign for governor.  

The next public forum will take place at the Booker T. Washington Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, May 19. The forum is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly