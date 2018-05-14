'My baby fought for two days': Midlands mother speaks after shooting death of son

“Senseless” is the word a Midlands mother is using to describe the shooting death of her son.



Amon Rice, a 17-year-old Lower Richland High student-athlete, died over the weekend after a shooting Thursday in Hopkins.



His mother, Leteas Means, spoke with us as she described her son’s life.



“Amon was a bubbly kid that liked to dance, act up, run and jump and playing all the time,” said Means.



Growing up, Rice participated in several sports at Caughman Road Park. For Means, the park is special.



“When we moved to Columbia, South Carolina, this is where Amon was at all the time,” said Means.



Deputies believe several people made arrangements to meet on Greenlake Drive to settle a dispute. That night, deputies found two victims who were shot, one of which was Rice. According to Means, people stayed by Rice's side to help after noticing he had been shot.



“You got to look at me and she said Amon was looking at her. And she said you want me to call your mama? He looked at her with a tear that fell out of his eyes and said, I want you to call my mama,” said Means.



On Saturday evening, Rice passed away in the hospital.



“My baby fought for two days. He couldn’t fight no more until they said he was brain dead,” said Means.



Means said she will fight for her son as deputies work to find those responsible.



Richland District 1 released a statement on Amon Rice saying in part:

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the family of Lower Richland High School student Amon Rice, who passed away Saturday…Please keep Amon’s family, friends and the students, faculty, and staff at Lower Richland in your thoughts and prayers.”



Deputies said the other victim has been released from the hospital. They say if you have any information on the incident, you can stay anonymous, call crime stoppers 1-888 CRIME SC. You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

