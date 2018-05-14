Ex-Clemson scoring leader Perry joins South Carolina, Staley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Clemson leading scorer Nelly Perry is changing sides in the Palmetto State's biggest sports rivalry.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley announced that Perry is joining the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer. Perry had led the Tigers with 12.7 points a game in the 2016-17 season but missed last year with a shoulder injury. Perry, a 5-foot-10 guard, decided to leave Clemson after coach Audra Smith was let go in March.

Smith is a friend, ex-Virginia teammate and one-time roommate of Staley.

Staley says Perry is an impact player "who will bring a wealth of experience" to South Carolina.

Perry averaged 14.3 points a game as a sophomore in 2015-16. She bolsters a backcourt that lost Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Victoria Patrick to transfers and this year's grad transfer Lindsey Spann.

There’s never an ending to a life chapter when you’re the author... it’s just the prelude for the next !! ????????

#Gamecocknation #JustTheBeginning#Year5 https://t.co/nJa9D2ZMTq — Nelly? (@nelly_perry) May 14, 2018

We welcome you with open arms!!! And I’ll save the video mom sent me today until another more appropriate time ?????? https://t.co/IoH9AdpSCs — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 14, 2018

