Allen, Manning headline 2018 class for SC Athletic Hall of Fame

Members of the 2018 S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame class pose for a portrait at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Monday, May 14, 2018. From left, Ray Allen, Kenny Washington, Sam Goodwin, Casey Manning, Drew Meyer and Kathleen Wilson.

Two-time NBA world champion Ray Allen and former South Carolina basketball standout Casey Manning are among the latest seven-person class of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Joining the two basketball standouts are former Clemson wrestler Sammie Henson, former USC baseball star Drew Meyer, former SC State two-sport star Sam “Herc” Goodwin, two-time NCAA national champion Kenny Washington, and former South Carolina swimmer Kathleen Wilson.

Allen, who starred at Connecticut under Jim Calhoun, was a basketball standout at Hillcrest High School in Dalzell. Allen went on to play in the NBA for 18 seasons. During his time in the league, Allen played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. Allen was also a 10-time All-Star and won an Olympic gold medal in 2000 with the U.S. men’s basketball team.

Tonight, 2x NBA champion & 10x NBA All-Star Ray Allen will be enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He spoke w/ @RickHenry10 about this honor, along w/ weighing in on the Lebron James vs Michael Jordan debate. Feel free to share your thoughts on this! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1dPXRhEYjb — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

Manning was the first African-American scholarship basketball player at USC. During his time in Columbia, Manning and the Gamecocks appeared in three NCAA Tournaments. He averaged 16.3 points per game as a freshman while shooting 46 percent from the field. Manning is a former president of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Currently serves as a circuit court judge and a member of the Gamecocks basketball radio broadcast crew.

Tonight, former #Gamecock basketball standout Casey Manning will be enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. One thing is for sure, the JUDGE has a great sense of humor. Legendary both on and off the court. @wis10 @GamecockMBB @FrankMartin_SC pic.twitter.com/MxGsaW5Krg — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

Henson is a two-time NCAA champion. During his career, Henson went a perfect 71-0 over two seasons with the Tigers and claimed an ACC Championship along the way. Henson later won a world title in Iran and captured a silver medal in the 2000 Olympics. Currently, Henson is the head wrestling coach at West Virginia University.

Named an All-American in 2002, Meyer helped the Gamecocks pick up two SEC titles. Meyer and the Gamecocks also appeared in the College World Series in 2002 where they finished as the national runner-up. Henson holds several records at South Carolina including hits in a season, singles in a season, and at-bats in a season. He is also tied for most games played in a season with three other players from the 2002 USC team. Henson was later drafted in the first round by the Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Tip your cap to the #Gamecocks legendary "HIT MAN," Drew Meyer. The former @GamecockBasebll All-American shortstop and 1st round draft pick of the Rangers in 2002, will be enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. @wis10 @RayTannerSC pic.twitter.com/ycu4fheqxd — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

Goodwin played football and basketball while at South Carolina State. He was named the All-SIAC performer of the year for three seasons with the Bulldogs’ football team and the team MVP for four seasons. Goodwin was later named to the SC State Hall of Fame and the SIAC Athletic Hall of Fame. Goodwin went on to coach at SC State, Wichita State, and at the University of South Carolina. Currently, Goodwin serves as pastor at Stedfast Christian Center in Columbia.

Here is a man who simply inspires everyone he meets. Tonight, former @SCStateAthletic football & basketball standout Samuel "Herc" Goodwin will be enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Goodwin is in great spirits, as he continues his battle w/ cancer. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/p4RIE5l4h7 — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

Washington won two national championships at UCLA under head coach John Wooden. Washington scored 26 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in the 1964 title game. One year later, he scored 17 points title game and earned a spot on the All-Final Four team. Washington was taken in the 1966 NBA Draft by the San Francisco Warriors. Later, Washington was named the first women’s basketball head coach at UCLA. In his only season with the Bruins, he led the team to an 18-4 record.

More than worthy of this honor. Tonight, former UCLA basketball great & 2x NCAA champion Kenny Washington will be enshrined into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The Beaufort native is proud of his CAROLINA roots. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/yO0Va1G6oU — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

Wilson brought marathon swimming to South Carolina in 1997 with her first long swim around Key West, Fla. She later completed the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim, the English Channel, the Tampa Bay Marathon Swim, the Catalina Channel and a swim across Lake Zurich over the next two decades. Wilson is the 12th swimmer in history to complete the triple crown of swimming (Manhattan, English Channel, and Catalina Channel). Currently, Wilson is the race director and founder of the 12-mile Swim Around Charleston, which began in 2011.

She embraces the pain that comes with being a MARATHON swimmer. Tonight, Kathleen Wilson embraces the love & joy that comes with being enshrined into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Wilson is one of the great competitors! Her motto: "You simply do not quit." @wis10 pic.twitter.com/gTWJ78KVh2 — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) May 14, 2018

