LCSD: 7th suspect wanted in Gaston chop shop bust

Another suspect is being sought by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department in connection with a chop shop bust earlier this month.

Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for Mark Christopher Hodges, 27. Hodges is wanted for unlawfully operating a chop shop on Blackville Road.

Wayne Boron, Andrew Chamberlain, Robert Flowers, Katie Leavitt, Sarah Steele, and Alexis Wilson were all taken into custody after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on a Blackville Road home based on a tip from a community member on drug activity at the home.

Authorities found Xanax, Valium, and meth along with seven firearms. The search was conducted in tandem with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies executed a second search warrant on an area behind the house, discovering what investigators believe is an operating chop shop where the suspects had been trying to make serial numbers on vehicles unreadable, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“While executing a separate search warrant, deputies discovered a stolen motorcycle with several other motorcycles frames and all-terrain vehicles,” Koon said. “Steps had been taken to make the serial numbers on these vehicles unreadable. Other motorcycle and truck parts were at the location indicating a chop shop was in operation behind the home.”

All of the items discovered have been identified and accounted for. Those arrested are facing a number of charges.

If you know where Hodges is, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

