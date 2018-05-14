Man slapped with life sentence in criminal sexual assault case

A 50-year-old Lexington County man has received life in prison plus 40 more years following a sexual conduct with a minor conviction, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Judge Knox McMahon slapped William H. Heath with the sentence on May 11 after a five-day trial.

According to the solicitor's office, Heath was arrested on April 26, 2015 by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department after they received a call for a welfare check on Heath's home.

When deputies arrived, the solicitor's office said, they found the victim who told them she had been sexually assaulted by Heath over several years and that he made her watch sexually explicit materials on an iPad during these assaults.

Investigators called to the scene found the iPad in question and forensic IT specialists recovered images consistent with the assault time frames given by the victim.

DNA evidence recovered from the victim also matched with Heath, the solicitor's office said.

"Our work to protect children in our community remains a primary focus. It requires a high level of commitment from our prosecutors, staff, and law enforcement.” solicitor Rick Hubbard said in a statement. "The victim in this case demonstrated tremendous courage in the courtroom and this sentence brings a powerful measure of justice."

