Man slapped with life sentence in criminal sexual assault case - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man slapped with life sentence in criminal sexual assault case

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
William Heath (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) William Heath (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 50-year-old Lexington County man has received life in prison plus 40 more years following a sexual conduct with a minor conviction, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Judge Knox McMahon slapped William H. Heath with the sentence on May 11 after a five-day trial. 

According to the solicitor's office, Heath was arrested on April 26, 2015 by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department after they received a call for a welfare check on Heath's home.

When deputies arrived, the solicitor's office said, they found the victim who told them she had been sexually assaulted by Heath over several years and that he made her watch sexually explicit materials on an iPad during these assaults. 

Investigators called to the scene found the iPad in question and forensic IT specialists recovered images consistent with the assault time frames given by the victim.

DNA evidence recovered from the victim also matched with Heath, the solicitor's office said.

"Our work to protect children in our community remains a primary focus. It requires a high level of commitment from our prosecutors, staff, and law enforcement.” solicitor Rick Hubbard said in a statement. "The victim in this case demonstrated tremendous courage in the courtroom and this sentence brings a powerful measure of justice."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly