CPD: Poor People's Campaign assembled in the streets unlawfully after peaceful state house demonstration

The Columbia Police Department has arrested 16 protestors with the Poor People's Campaign following an unlawful assembly in the streets outside of the state house.

The Poor People’s Campaign protestors have unlawfully assembled in the streets at Senate & Sumter after a peaceful assembly at the #SC State House. pic.twitter.com/HmpeJUNTFG — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2018

The demonstration began at the state house, which CPD called peaceful, where the group rallied to "force a serious national examination of the enmeshed evils of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy," according to the Poor People's Campaign Facebook event.

A total of 16 protestors were arrested & charged with pedestrian unlawfully in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/WrkkPgBvox — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2018

Police say that the protestors in the streets were given three lawful orders, but those orders went ignored, spurring the arrests. The arrested are headed to CPD headquarters for processing.

The protestors were given three lawful orders, which were ignored. pic.twitter.com/1NuWuRpzEW — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2018

As a result of that disobedience, several protestors were arrested. They are en route to #CPD Headquarters for processing. pic.twitter.com/gIsIEsa555 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2018

Police say that Chief William Holbrook and command staff met with organizers early this week and were thanked Monday by the same group for not being the enemy.

Chief Holbrook & members of #CPD’s Command Staff met w/protest organizers last week to discuss their plans. Today, organizers thanked police for being professional and “not being the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/nxdv6Q9VJB — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2018

CPD says they are continuing to monitor the situation.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.