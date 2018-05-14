FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Eastbound I-20 near Spears Creek Church Road has one lane closed after crash

A crash on Interstate 20 near exit 82, Spears Creek Church Road, has one eastbound lane shut down, causing traffic buildup on the highway.

The crash occurred around 1:56 p.m.

There remains no timetable for clearance and traffic is heavy in the area but is moving. Exercise caution and consider alternate routes.

According to SCHP, there are no injuries associated with the crash.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.