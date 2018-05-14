FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and storms could cause street flooding into Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:
Saturday is a First Alert Day. Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track scattered rain and storms through your weekend, which could cause some localized flooding. .
High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will continue to provide a good deal of moisture to the Midlands over the next few days, giving way to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off, mainly in the afternoons as our temperatures warm up.
So, as we move through your Saturday, expect more on and off rain and storms, especially east. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Watch out for localized flooding. Turn around, don't drown.
In fact, some of the same areas that saw flash flooding Friday could see another round of heavy rain at times on Saturday.
Talking about Friday, some areas in Orangeburg County saw more than three inches of rain, which caused water to rise quickly, leading to water rescues.
Again, if you see water in the road, don't drive through it. Find another route. Also, if you live in a flood-prone area, take your precautions.
Otherwise, on Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
We're also expecting a few scattered showers and storms for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
MORE from the WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER CENTER:
Not as much rain is expected Monday and Tuesday. Still, though, a few storms are in the forecast both days. Rain chances are around 30 and 40 percent. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Storms are also possible next Wednesday through Friday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms Possible (30-40%). Mild and Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Possible (40%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Possible (30%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.
